AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $93.87

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.87 and last traded at $93.81, with a volume of 68430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.70.

ACM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.94 and a 200 day moving average of $84.85.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.64%.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 5.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 171.5% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 122,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after buying an additional 77,180 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 1.0% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,608,000 after buying an additional 1,317,576 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

