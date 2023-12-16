Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 413,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 575,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,863,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Adyen Stock Performance

ADYEY stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. Adyen has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $18.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADYEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Adyen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Adyen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adyen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adyen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,100.00.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

