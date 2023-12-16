Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Down 17.0% in November

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the November 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 431,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Advent Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ ADN opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.12. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.19.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,756.87% and a negative return on equity of 103.14%. The company had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Advent Technologies will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Advent Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Advent Technologies by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Advent Technologies by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

