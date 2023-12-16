Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Down 17.0% in November

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the November 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 431,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Advent Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ ADN opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.12. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.19.
Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,756.87% and a negative return on equity of 103.14%. The company had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Advent Technologies will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
About Advent Technologies
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.
