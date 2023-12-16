Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the November 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ADES stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $86.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on ADES

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Joseph M. Wong acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 226,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,744.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Joseph M. Wong bought 55,000 shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at $395,067.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joseph M. Wong purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 226,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,744.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Emissions Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADES. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 29.9% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Vitol Holding B.V. bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $951,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 26,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 38,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 69,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.