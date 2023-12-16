Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $151.00 to $156.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems traded as high as $137.15 and last traded at $136.23, with a volume of 202978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.76.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WMS. Stephens initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $627,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $780.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

