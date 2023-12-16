Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $675.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $610.00 to $675.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $613.11.

Adobe stock opened at $584.68 on Tuesday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $579.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.41. The stock has a market cap of $266.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,242,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 159 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

