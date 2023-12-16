Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Addex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADXN opened at $5.43 on Friday. Addex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Addex Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Free Report) by 145.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,898 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.51% of Addex Therapeutics worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for pain, anxiety, and addiction.

