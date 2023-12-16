Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 8.8 %
Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $24.20.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.72 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%.
Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Acorda Therapeutics
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.