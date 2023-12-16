Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.72 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 207,059 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.