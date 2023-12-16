Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACORGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACORGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.72 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 207,059 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

