ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Short Interest Down 16.8% in November

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the November 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 947,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $363.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

Institutional Trading of ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $942,980.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,588,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $942,980.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,588,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $493,887.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.8% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACIW. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

