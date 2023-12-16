ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACIW. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $942,980.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 430,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,588,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $942,980.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,588,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $493,887.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,524,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,652,000 after buying an additional 123,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $574,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.17.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.02 million during the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 6.24%. As a group, analysts expect that ACI Worldwide will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

