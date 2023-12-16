Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the November 15th total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Acasti Pharma Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACST opened at $2.15 on Friday. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acasti Pharma

In other news, Director Vimal Kavuru bought 676,371 shares of Acasti Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $1,251,286.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,188,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,940.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Free Report) by 174.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acasti Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.