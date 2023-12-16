ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Short Interest Up 29.8% in November

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the November 15th total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ABVC BioPharma Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ABVC opened at $1.30 on Friday. ABVC BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54.

ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ABVC BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 348.52% and a negative net margin of 1,611.23%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

ABVC BioPharma Company Profile

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; ABV-1701 Vitargus that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage; and ABV-1519, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

