ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,773,700 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the November 15th total of 2,546,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ABMRF opened at $13.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $14.30.
About ABN AMRO Bank
