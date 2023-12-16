ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.400 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered ABM Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.20.

ABM Industries stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.08. ABM Industries has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $53.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.22%.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,334,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,334,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,107 shares of company stock worth $2,000,702. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

