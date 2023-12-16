AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lifted by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 6.6% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $154.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

