AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.24.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,603,000 after buying an additional 28,049,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in AbbVie by 29,922.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,032,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $154.07 on Friday. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $272.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.03.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

