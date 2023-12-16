AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.24.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.
Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $154.07 on Friday. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $272.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.03.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
