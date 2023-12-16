ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.05

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.05 and last traded at $43.05, with a volume of 19398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

ABB Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.13.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 12.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ABB by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in ABB by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

