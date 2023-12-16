9,996 Shares in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SiTime by 99.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in SiTime in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiTime by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in SiTime in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $113,424.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,289.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,078 shares of company stock valued at $327,725. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

SiTime Price Performance

Shares of SITM opened at $129.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.05 and its 200-day moving average is $117.00. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.09 and a fifty-two week high of $142.88.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). SiTime had a negative net margin of 38.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.69 million. Analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

