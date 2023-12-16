8,496 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Purchased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,373,000. Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Myecfo LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 23,829 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.24 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

