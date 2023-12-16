8,475 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Moderna by 98,101.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,189,000 after acquiring an additional 142,251,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,608,000 after acquiring an additional 150,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,754,000 after acquiring an additional 57,540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Moderna by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,292,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Moderna by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $86.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.76. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $212.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Argus dropped their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,985 shares of company stock valued at $7,562,556 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

