813 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by CGC Financial Services LLC

CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,894,093. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $149.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

