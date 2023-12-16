5,499 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in First Solar during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Solar by 67.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in First Solar by 46.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 220 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Stock Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $168.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,033 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho began coverage on First Solar in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.96.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

