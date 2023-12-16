3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 267.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

3M Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $106.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.03. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

