360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.
360 Capital REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45, a quick ratio of 62.97 and a current ratio of 0.45.
About 360 Capital REIT
