1,425 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,769,000 after purchasing an additional 149,568 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,527,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after acquiring an additional 28,636 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 549.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,506,000 after acquiring an additional 717,039 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 314,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 493,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.44 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $18.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.0651 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

