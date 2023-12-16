12,903 Shares in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Caribou Biosciences by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,100,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. 59.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CRBU opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $538.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.55. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35.

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 273.19% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRBU shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

About Caribou Biosciences



Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

