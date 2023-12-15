Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $5.98 Per Share

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Zoetis in a report released on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.96. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.88.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $200.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $140.76 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,073. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

