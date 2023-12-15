Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Stock Performance

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.4344 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%.

