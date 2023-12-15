Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) & ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) and ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zentek and ASP Isotopes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zentek 0 0 0 0 N/A ASP Isotopes 0 0 1 0 3.00

ASP Isotopes has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 84.66%. Given ASP Isotopes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ASP Isotopes is more favorable than Zentek.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zentek $50,000.00 2,160.54 -$10.90 million ($0.07) -15.29 ASP Isotopes N/A N/A -$4.95 million ($0.45) -3.91

This table compares Zentek and ASP Isotopes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ASP Isotopes has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zentek. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASP Isotopes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Zentek shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of ASP Isotopes shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of ASP Isotopes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zentek and ASP Isotopes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zentek N/A -45.59% -41.32% ASP Isotopes N/A -129.79% -101.68%

Summary

ASP Isotopes beats Zentek on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound. In addition, it develops graphene oxide synthesis and graphene synthesis. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc., a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. ASP Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

