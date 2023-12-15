Zacks Research Weighs in on Qiagen’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Qiagen in a report released on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QGEN. TheStreet cut shares of Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Qiagen by 81.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,054,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,030 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Qiagen by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Qiagen during the third quarter worth about $577,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Qiagen by 3.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Qiagen by 11.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 99,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

