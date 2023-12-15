Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for NetApp in a report released on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now forecasts that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for NetApp’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Northland Securities lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.63.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP opened at $89.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. NetApp has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in NetApp by 40.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $1,665,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 81,659 shares in the company, valued at $6,181,586.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,665,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 81,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,586.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,242 shares of company stock worth $2,683,495. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

