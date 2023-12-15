Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Prologis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on PLD. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.71.

Prologis Stock Up 6.1 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $137.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.68. Prologis has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $126.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.