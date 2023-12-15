Yarbrough Capital LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 544.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,184,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845,640 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 24.0% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $423,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $198.11 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.82.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

