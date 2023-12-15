Yakira Capital Management, Inc Sells 4,565 Shares of Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX) Stock

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yakira Capital Management, Inc sold 4,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $49,165.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,374.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 17th, Yakira Capital Management, Inc sold 114 shares of Alset Capital Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $1,230.06.

Alset Capital Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ACAX opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $15.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alset Capital Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition by 127.6% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $985,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

