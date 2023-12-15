Yakira Capital Management, Inc Sells 4,565 Shares of Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX) Stock

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yakira Capital Management, Inc sold 4,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $49,165.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,374.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Yakira Capital Management, Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 17th, Yakira Capital Management, Inc sold 114 shares of Alset Capital Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $1,230.06.
Alset Capital Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ ACAX opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $15.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Alset Capital Acquisition
Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alset Capital Acquisition
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- What is consumer discretionary?
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Alset Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.