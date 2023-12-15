XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) & Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Head-To-Head Comparison

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) and Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XOMA and Relmada Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA $6.03 million 30.83 -$17.10 million ($2.81) -5.76 Relmada Therapeutics N/A N/A -$157.04 million ($3.70) -0.68

XOMA has higher revenue and earnings than Relmada Therapeutics. XOMA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Relmada Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Relmada Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for XOMA and Relmada Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

XOMA currently has a consensus price target of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 357.35%. Relmada Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 600.00%. Given Relmada Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Relmada Therapeutics is more favorable than XOMA.

Volatility and Risk

XOMA has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relmada Therapeutics has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares XOMA and Relmada Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA -636.27% -24.70% -21.43% Relmada Therapeutics N/A -93.37% -85.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.4% of XOMA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of XOMA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

XOMA beats Relmada Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies. The company focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners. It has a portfolio with various assets. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

