WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.66. Approximately 287,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,825,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

WW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WW International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

WW International Trading Up 6.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $214.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.65 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WW International news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $144,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of WW International by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

