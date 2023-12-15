Windsor Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,908 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,327,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,847,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.44 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $200.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,217. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

