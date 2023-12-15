Windsor Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,304,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,721,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 72,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $54.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $147.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

