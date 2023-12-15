Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 4,531 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,426 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after buying an additional 2,616,084 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,396,763,000 after buying an additional 6,367,053 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $198.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.32. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

