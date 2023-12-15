Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

GOOGL stock opened at $131.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $4,673,201.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

