Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $162.31 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.44 and its 200 day moving average is $164.13. The company has a market cap of $138.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

