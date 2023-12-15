Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.36% from the stock’s previous close.

WES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

NYSE:WES opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.28. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.71.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $776.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,136,000 after acquiring an additional 74,670 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,179,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,116,000 after acquiring an additional 131,683 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,571,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,480,000 after acquiring an additional 622,108 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,519,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $912,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

