Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,320,262,000 after buying an additional 2,929,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Welltower by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,036,000 after buying an additional 1,419,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Welltower by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,729,700,000 after buying an additional 6,808,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,104,830,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,377,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,119,000 after buying an additional 567,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WELL opened at $91.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.10. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.62 and a twelve month high of $93.42.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 508.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

