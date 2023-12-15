Wells Fargo & Company Raises CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $42.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CUBE. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.18.

CubeSmart stock opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $48.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 122.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in CubeSmart by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

