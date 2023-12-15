Wells Fargo & Company Increases Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $127.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s previous close.

NBIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.56.

Shares of NBIX opened at $121.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $125.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $161,921.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,455.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $161,921.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $551,455.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $1,675,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,376.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,742 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,270. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after acquiring an additional 117,422 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

