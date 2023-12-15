Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Post (NYSE:POST)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

POST has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.33.

Get Post alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on POST

Post Stock Performance

Shares of POST opened at $88.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.97. Post has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $98.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.25. Post had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Post will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.48 per share, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,872. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $43,545.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,498.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.48 per share, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $659,914. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Post

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Post by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,112,000 after purchasing an additional 209,111 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,386,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 3.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Post by 3.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.