Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on K. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised Kellanova from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kellanova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Kellanova stock opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $73.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average of $59.57.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $4,583,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,020,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,355,784.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,139,386 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 23.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 650,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,713,000 after acquiring an additional 122,794 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 49.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 750.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after acquiring an additional 209,054 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the third quarter valued at about $3,248,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 27.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,607,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,670,000 after acquiring an additional 345,830 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

