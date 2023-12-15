Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J. M. Smucker from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.00.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $125.35 on Tuesday. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,089.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.00.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,066.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.