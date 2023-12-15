Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $152.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

