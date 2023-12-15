W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $65.40 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.88.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 117.58%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JMP Securities lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WPC

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.